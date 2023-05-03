Soft2Bet receives Swedish B2B licence

Players at licenced online gambling operators in Sweden can now look forward to exploring Soft2Bet’s rich and varied portfolio.

iGaming provider awarded a B2B licence to supply its leading online gaming software and services in the growing Swedish market.

Press release.- Soft2Bet, operator group and platform provider has announced that it has been approved by the Swedish Gambling Authority to receive a B2B permit.

This is outstanding news for the operator group and will help to enhance its B2C side as Soft2Bet will be much better equipped to service its three booming casino and sportsbook websites; Betinia, YoyoCasino and CampoBet.

The new, five-year licence (valid between the 1st of July 2023 and the 30th of June 2028) will pave the way for Soft2Bet to be able to offer this licence to its new and existing partners who are looking to work in the Swedish market. ​​This means that players at licenced online gambling operators in Sweden can now look forward to exploring Soft2Bet’s rich and varied portfolio of over 4000 casino games from more than 60 of the top game providers. All of these have been integrated to provide its operator partners with a diverse selection of content.

This will be extremely beneficial for all brands, particularly the latest one Soft2Bet launched in Sweden, Betinia, which is by far the most gamified casino and sportsbook project and continues to garner popularity in the market.

Soft2Bet’s general counsel, David Yatom remarked, “Soft2Bet has been focused on the Swedish market for quite some time now and so, we are pleased to be cementing our footprint in the Swedish market both in the B2B and B2C spheres. This is a terrific achievement for the company which will be followed by many others.”

