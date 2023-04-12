Damian Finan steps up as Soft2Bet’s new director of VIP and Sales

Finan has over fifteen years of experience in the gaming sector.

Soft2Bet brings in a significant new addition to the team, to add substantial industry experience to a major role.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has strengthened its VIP and Sales teams with the appointment of Damian Finan as their new director.

Mr Finan has over fifteen years of experience in the gaming sector, leading VIP and high-value customer experiences, as well as having a diverse professional background and knowledge across the iGaming industry. His experience in the sector includes roles in VIP Management with PokerStars and heading up the VIP department with Genesis Global.

Damian Finan’s primary objective is to build upon the impressive growth of Soft2Bet that we have seen in recent years and to bring a VIP and Sales strategy that will elevate the company to industry leader status.

Without a doubt, this move now will enable Mr Finan to use his considerable expertise to drive the company forward and further its goals in the industry.

Damian Finan, new director of VIP and Sales teams at Soft2Bet, remarked: “I’m pleased to be given this opportunity to step into a leading role in a company as dynamic and forward-thinking as Soft2Bet. It’s an exciting time for the company and I am equally excited to help push it to the next level.”

Oksana Tsyhankova, COO of Soft2Bet commented: “Soft2Bet will definitely benefit from Damian’s unrivalled experience as we continue to push towards our goal of becoming one of the leading figures in the iGaming industry.”

