Soft2Bet presented its insights and solutions at major events recently in LatAm

The company was present at EGR Power LatAm and SBC Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Press release.- Latin America’s major markets are the focus of much industry attention currently and with so much expected of them, Nicolas Campano, Soft2Bet’s sales director LatAm, recently attended the EGR Power LatAm and SBC Summit in Rio. He discussed the key themes and trends that were raised by industry executives during those events.

Latin America has been a highly active region for online gambling for many years, and with many of its major markets now regulated or about to be regulated, interest levels in the continent have reached a fever pitch. Having the ability to work and advertise legally and openly in major countries like Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Brazil (very soon) is a fantastic opportunity for our industry, but of course, those markets are also highly competitive.

Taking these factors into consideration, Nicolas Campano, Soft2Bet’s Sales Director LatAm, hosted a roundtable during the recent EGR Power LatAm that took place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the end of February, where he and the panellists discussed UX innovations and online casino behavioural trends.

Discussing player behaviours, Nicolas said there was consensus that “young Latin American players are looking for fast, personalised and socially connected gaming experiences”, with data analysis playing a key role in reaching recreational, low-staking players interested in “high quality UX that combines casual games with casino gaming and sports betting”.

Moving northwards, the SBC Summit in Rio de Janeiro concluded last week and for the first time since the Brazilian online gambling regulations were signed into law, more than 4,000 people gathered to network and take part in high-quality conference panels.

“Discussions focused on the details of Brazil’s online sports betting and gaming regulations. With many of the operators, platform and odds providers, game developers and content aggregators assessing and watching this dynamic market, the conversations were full of insights and useful information,” Nicolas says.

“The establishment of the Secretariat for Prizes and Betting and the publication of relevant government decrees (Ordinance MF/SPA No.300) also reflect the Brazilian government’s commitment to establishing a solid and safe regulatory environment for the industry,” added Nicolas.

Soft2Bet is focused on helping our partners build sustainable and profitable businesses through Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), its leading gamification platform, and with so much happening in the region we are truly excited by its potential.