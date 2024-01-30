Soft2Bet appoints Nicolás Campano as sales director Latam

Soft2Bet has strengthened its Latam team.

Press release.- Soft2Bet continues to strengthen its Latam team and is delighted to announce that Nicolás Campano has joined the company as sales director for the Latam region. Latin America is a key region of growth and Soft2Bet is delighted to underline its commitment to the continent by announcing the appointment of Campano.

Nicolás Campano brings a wealth of experience to Soft2Bet, having worked in senior roles in leading gaming companies such as Play’n Go and Yggdrasil Gaming, and will focus on developing the firm’s South American client base for our flagship products: Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), turnkey platform solutions, white label offerings as well as our slots studio ELA Games.

His recruitment is part of a concerted drive to expand Soft2Bet’s B2B reach and grow its business and market share in Latin America, possibly the fastest-growing iGaming region in the world currently.

With this in mind, Soft2Bet will be taking part in the EGR Power Latam in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on February 27-28, the SBC Summit Rio, Brazil, on March 5-7, and SiGMA Americas 2024 in São Paulo, Brazil, on April 23-25. In addition, Soft2Bet has initiated a process to enter the Mexican market and plans to expand its regulatory footprint in the region.

“I am thrilled to be joining Soft2Bet as Sales Director Latam,” commented Nicolás. “I am particularly excited about the opportunity to introduce our gamification products to the region, which have been proven to be incredibly effective in driving player engagement and retention. I am confident that I can help Soft2Bet achieve its ambitious growth targets in Latam.”

Martin Collins, chief business development officer at Soft2Bet, added: “Nicolas joining Soft2Bet is a fantastic addition to our team. Latin America is one of the fastest growing regions in the world for iGaming and he will bring energy, drive and contacts to develop our growth in the region. I’m looking forward to seeing him get involved and develop our Latam footprint.”

With Brazil’s and Peru’s regulation of online gaming set to go live in the near future and major markets such as Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia already highly active, South America is a vibrant and growing region for the industry.

According to the company, it is also a region where localisation and personalisation are key in attracting and retaining players and Soft2Bet’s gamification features are the perfect fit for operators wanting to growth their activities in South America.

London calling! Nicolás Campano will join the Soft2Bet team at ICE London at Stand S6-210. Visitors can contact the company for meetings and to see how they can help you grow their business in Latam.