Soft2Bet joins Forbes Cyprus Future of Fintech Summit to bridge the gap between igaming and fintech

Press release.- Soft2Bet, a leading B2B casino and sportsbook platform provider, will be joining the Forbes Cyprus Future of Fintech Summit in Limassol, Cyprus on December 7-8. The company will collaborate with Forbes Cyprus as part of this special event, where key Soft2Bet executives including Founder & CEO Uri Poliavich and COO Gilad Naim will share the latest insights and updates from its state-of-the-art platform and solutions, as well as the company’s work to bridge the gap between igaming and fintech.

Soft2Bet is looking forward to joining this gathering of financial industry professionals to discuss emerging trends – from motivational engineering to turnkey payment solutions – that are driving business and defining the unique convergence of these two dynamic industries.

CEO Fireside Chat: Motivational Engineering and Fintech

Following a strong reception at G2E in Las Vegas and at SiGMA Europe in Malta, Uri Poliavich, Soft2Bet Founder & CEO, will be taking part in a fireside chat with Meaghan Johnson, an acclaimed fintech contributor at Forbes, at 12:35 pm on Thursday, December 7.

The discussion will focus on the company’s latest innovations in motivational engineering and payment solutions for igaming, as well as how these powerful trends and technologies can be applied in the fintech industry.

Uri Poliavich commented: “Fintech and igaming are so interconnected, so we find it essential to share our innovations with the fintech community in Cyprus and discuss the new solutions we are working on. I am excited for us to learn from this community and talk about our tech leadership in Cyprus, our state-of-the-art in-house platform, motivational engineering solutions, dedicated games studio, payment gateways, and more at the Forbes Summit.”

Panel Discussion: “The Future of Fintech in the Game Industry”

As one of the key players in the igaming industry, on Thursday, December 7 at 12:50 pm, COO Gilad Naim will join the “The Future of Fintech in the Game Industry” panel to discuss how these two industries fit together and navigating the complex regulatory environments where players like Soft2Bet and fintech companies operate.

Gilad Naim commented: “In both fintech and the gaming industry, we have a duty to do right by our customers, so being a conscientious operator and responsibly navigating the complex regulatory environments where we operate are of the utmost importance. I look forward to discussing these topics, as well as sharing our symbiotic approach to fintech and gaming, with key executives and leaders at the Forbes Summit.”