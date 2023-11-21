Soft2Bet’s SiGMA presence once again a great success

Soft2Bet executives met with partners and contacts to share insights and conduct business.

Press release.- SiGMA Malta Europe was once again a great success for Soft2Bet as the company showcased its leading iGaming solutions to delegates from November 14-16.

With more than 5,000 daily visitors attending the event, Soft2Bet executives met with partners and contacts to share insights and conduct business in the company’s brand-new double-decker stand.

Packed with futuristic designs, huge LED screens and meeting rooms to host private discussions, the Soft2Bet stand held center stage in the Mediterranean Maritime Hub (MMH), the new venue that hosted SiGMA.

The event was a great opportunity for Soft2Bet to demonstrate its commitment to the iGaming community with long-term projects backed up by state-of-the-art products and technology.

Soft2Bet’s SiGMA Highlights

Motivational Engineering: Soft2Bet CEO Uri Poliavich gave the keynote on November 15 and explained how our gamification features enable operators to generate major revenue and engagement boosts, but were also key tools in helping them compete with the social media giants for players’ attention.

Uri commented: “Suppliers and operators compete against each other every day, but actually we’re competing against the likes of TikTok, Instagram and Youtube for players’ attention. This can be done by offering personalisation features, collectables, leaderboards or City Builder mechanics that prolong players’ daily activities, but also provide long-term goals over the course of many months that they can work towards.”

Noting the financial benefits Soft2Bet’s gamification features, Uri added: “The average GGR per player on gamified brands increased by 65% and deposit amounts were up 42%, but just as important, player screen time is up 300%, four times higher than other operators.”

During his panel on European regulation, David Yatom Hay, general counsel at Soft2Bet, said: “Regulatory expansion is a key strategic target for Soft2Bet and that will continue going into 2024. Adapting to the evolving landscape across Malta and European markets is a key part of our work.”

Driving Soft2Bet’s commercial efforts, chief business development Officer Martin Collins welcomed partners, contacts and prospects at our brand new stand. He commented: “This year’s event was a great success and it was fantastic to meet so many contacts to discuss new features and projects to expand our partners’ activities whilst maintaining continual growth.”

