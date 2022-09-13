Soft2Bet is celebrating its 6th anniversary

Soft2Bet gratitude goes out to all of their clients, partners and staff.

Since its establishment in 2016, the company has grown to around 1000 professionals.

Press release.- This month marks the 6-year anniversary of one of the leading developers of solutions for the gambling industry, Soft2Bet Group.

Soft2Bet has spent the last six years making significant contributions to the innovative world of online gaming. Since its establishment in 2016, the company has grown to around 1000 professionals who are passionate about providing advanced online casino and sportsbook solutions that our clients can truly rely on.

Today, the company has several clients across the globe, having developed and deployed around 45 different successful websites with more than 7,000 casino games. Each brand has its own tailor-made set of gamification features. They have also signed contracts with a total of 100 providers. In fact, this year has seen several new partnerships with game developers like StakeLogic, Thunderkick, and Pariplay. The company has also integrated more than 110 payment providers into its platform.

Soft2Bet is very proud to say that the company continues to go from strength to strength, as they expand and continue to excel with each passing year. In recent years the Soft2Bet group has seen several milestones. They have secured two licenses, including the Irish and Danish Licenses. They also launched a campaign with Sweden’s largest TV network to present a Betinia TV commercial, as well as outdoor billboards, and banners on Sweden’s popular news sites. Soft2Bet also launched its new platform which offers a new range of improvements, innovative features and new technologies needed to cover the full spectrum of casinos and betting.

See also: Soft2Bet enhances platform with newest launch

There is much more to come from Soft2Bet. They continue to move forward, forging more successful strategic partnerships with industry pioneers, and bringing more success to their partners, through the hard work and dedication of their staff, who are the heart of the company.

Soft2Bet’s team gratitude goes out to all of their clients, partners and staff who embarked on this journey with them, as in many ways, they have grown together. Here’s to another spectacular year full of new projects and fruitful partnerships!

Check out the video below to watch Soft2Bet partners sum up their experiences with the company.

See also: Soft2Bet – exploring the potential of the Latin American igaming market