Soft2Bet enhances platform with newest launch

Platform provider makes several updates in the latest launch.

Press release.- Casino and sportsbook platform provider Soft2Bet has announced the launch of its new platform, offering a comprehensive range of improvements and innovative features needed to cover the full spectrum of casinos and betting.

The new platform was developed to reinforce Soft2Bet’s aggregation capabilities, taking into account the necessary security requirements, fault tolerance, and personal data protection.

It is confirmed by certificates of conformity ISO 27001:2013 and PCI DSS V 3.2.1 and numerous platform testing by independent laboratories BMM Testlabs, HackerOne, BSG Tech.

New technologies have been incorporated into the platform’s architecture. This development has made it possible to increase the stability and speed of processing customer requests, providing players with an enhanced product that offers a higher quality offering.

Additionally, the new platform expands the possibilities of integration with a variety of systems including providers, social media, and mobile applications.

The new platform is currently supporting two of Soft2Bet’s popular casino brands: Malina Casino, Light Casino, further enhancing the capabilities of each brand.

Ivan Piorischin, Director of Strategic Projects at Soft2Bet said: “We are excited to launch our new and improved platform, we believe that the third version will significantly develop our offering and allow us to grow further, with more possibilities now an option.

“The launch of a superior platform is also fantastic news for our customers and partners, as they’re getting better security, speed and stability.”

