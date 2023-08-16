Soft2Bet brings SiGMA Balkans & CIS 2023 to Cyprus for the first time ever

SiGMA Balkans & CIS will be held on September 4-7.

Press release.- SiGMA Balkans & CIS 2023 comes to Cyprus for the first time ever – and partners with the Soft2Bet to bring the best of the island experiences, business expertise, networking, and entertainment to the attendees.

Visitors and industry peers are invited to the Soft2Bet stand, #051, where gamification technologies, upcoming projects, and immersive experiences await.

SiGMA’s attendees will have many contacts with Soft2Bet outside the stand. Soft2Bet is an exclusive sponsor of the SiGMA Awards ceremony, helping to bring recognition to the most prominent players of the iGaming industry on 4th September.

At the following conference, Soft2Bet sponsors the segments on Responsible Gaming & Players Behavior and Esports & Sportsbooks, aligning with its commitment to promoting responsible gaming and the highly engaging sector of Sportsbooks.

Soft2Bet’s recent activities, such as obtaining Romanian and Greek licenses, as well as an increased focus on gamification, localization, and customization, have provided the company with numerous insights that it is eager to share. Soft2bet’s speakers will join the conference’s lineup, sharing their expertise and experience on the industry’s pivotal topics:

Uri Poliavich , Soft2Bet CEO, will share his expertise on driving business growth with gamification;

, Soft2Bet CEO, will share his expertise on driving business growth with gamification; David Yatom Hay, General Counsel at Soft2Bet, and Lisa Isaksson, Head of Regulatory and Compliance, will talk about Responsible gaming regulation: a global perspective;

Yoel Zuckerberg, Soft2Bet’s CPO, will focus on the challenges and opportunities of player retention.

As SiGMA comes to an end on 6th September, Soft2Bet sponsors the SiGMA Balkans & CIS Closing Night party.

Eman Pulis, founder of SiGMA Group, commented, “SiGMA is thrilled to have Soft2Bet as a partner and sponsor due to their innovative approach and proven track record in the iGaming industry. Their commitment to technological excellence and player-centric solutions aligns seamlessly with SiGMA’s values.

“As for our first event in Cyprus, we have high expectations for a successful gathering of industry leaders, fostering meaningful connections, insightful discussions, and showcasing cutting-edge products. This event aims to set new standards and drive the iGaming sector forward.”

Yet, the limelight isn’t limited to the event itself. Soft2Bet is preparing for its 7th-anniversary celebrations and brings guests from all over the world to Limassol to enjoy the occasion with its partners:

first, at the exclusive, invite-only Soft2Bet Gala Dinner at the City of Dreams Mediterranean on 5th September, celebrating mutual successes and future collaborations with the company’s signature captivating atmosphere;

then, at the Soft2Bet Yacht Chilling Party on 6th September, offering partners a perfect opportunity to unwind and relax at sea.

Uri Poliavich, Soft2Bet CEO, remarked, “In the dynamic iGaming industry, Soft2Bet remains at the forefront by constantly introducing gamification, localization, and customization in all of its products and services. This partnership with SiGMA Balkans & CIS is another chance for us to bring our innovation to industry peers, share our expertise, and celebrate important milestones with those we trust and value the most.”

SiGMA Balkans & CIS will be the beginning of a dynamic September for Soft2Bet. The company has many exciting activities in the pipeline, as well as SBC Summit Barcelona at the end of the month, where Soft2Bet will feature a stand and a speaker in the event’s agenda.

See also: Soft2Bet’ secures a B2B licence in Greece