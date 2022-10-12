Soft2Bet appoints Ed Clark as head of sportsbook

Clark will be leading Soft2Bet’s sports strategy.

Press release.- Soft2Bet, the leading casino and sports betting solution provider has appointed Ed Clark as head of sportsbook.

Ed Clark has a proven track record in the realm of Sports, having spearheaded the Sports department as the head of sportsbook at William Hill International for four years. He played a vital role when it came to the performance of the sportsbook vertical, in key international markets and took ownership of sportsbook campaign strategy.

Ed will be leading Soft2Bet’s sports strategy as well as overseeing the continual roll-out of technology-based solutions and sports content as the company aims to achieve further growth through its successful brands. This is vital as Soft2Bet’s focus will revolve around asserting leadership by developing our activities in new territories, while delivering highly responsible gaming experiences in both the sports betting and casino spheres.

Uri Poliavich, CEO of Soft2Bet remarked, “We believe this appointment will further strengthen our Sports Department and expand the Group’s reach in numerous emerging markets. We are excited for Ed Clark to join the Group and are looking forward to a successful collaboration.”

‍Ed Clark, head of sportsbook commented: “I am delighted to join Soft2Bet and build on the already impressive growth of the sportsbook vertical. It’s an exciting opportunity to work with some innovative sportsbook brands in a range of different markets.”

