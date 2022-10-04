Yoel Zuckerberg joins Soft2Bet as chief product officer

The platform provider strengthens its product team with this important addition.

Press release.- Casino and sportsbook platform provider Soft2Bet is pleased to announce that Yoel Zuckerberg has been appointed as chief product officer.

Mr Zuckerberg comes with extensive experience in product and over 15 years of experience in the industry, most recently, holding senior roles at Aspire Global, Ladbrokes and 888Holdings.

He will play a critical role in supporting and developing the company’s many cutting-edge casino and sports betting products. One of Yoel Zuckerberg’s primary objectives as chief product officer is to press ahead with the group’s innovative strength in the market for online casino solutions.

Uri Poliavich, CEO of Soft2Bet, commented: “Yoel Zuckerberg’s appointment reflects both his experience and knowledge of the business. His role will centre on tackling these ongoing developments in product to ensure Soft2Bet maintains and continues to build on its position as one of the top players in the market.”

Yoel Zuckerberg, CPO at Soft2Bet, added: “I’m thrilled to join Soft2Bet’s world-class product team and to help the company continue to grow by using my experience to build up its brands to be the best in the industry.”

Soft2Bet celebrated its 6th anniversary

Last month marked the 6-year anniversary of one of the leading developers of solutions for the gambling industry, Soft2Bet Group.

Soft2Bet has spent the last six years making significant contributions to the innovative world of online gaming. Since its establishment in 2016, the company has grown to around 1000 professionals who are passionate about providing advanced online casino and sportsbook solutions that our clients can truly rely on.

Today, the company has several clients across the globe, having developed and deployed around 45 different successful websites with more than 7,000 casino games. Each brand has its own tailor-made set of gamification features. They have also signed contracts with a total of 100 providers. In fact, this year has seen several new partnerships with game developers like StakeLogic, Thunderkick, and Pariplay. The company has also integrated more than 110 payment providers into its platform.