Soft2Bet appoints David Yatom as general counsel

Operator Group strengthens its legal team with this crucial addition.

Press release.- Soft2Bet hires David Yatom to lead their legal, regulatory, and compliance teams in his new position as General Counsel.

Yatom is joining Soft2Bet after accumulating significant experience both as a private and in-house legal expert. Yatom’s rich background as a corporate, commercial, and regulatory legal consultant, coupled with his expertise in the online gaming industry, makes him an important addition to the Soft2Bet team. Yatom previously acted as the General Counsel for SBTech and later on, after taking material part in the latter’s business combination agreement with Diamond Eagle Acquisition and DraftKings, assumed the role of senior director of legal at Draftkings.

As Soft2Bet’s General Counsel, Yatom will spearhead Soft2Bet’s legal and compliance initiatives and continue to promote the company’s strategy of expanding and focusing on existing and emerging regulatory markets, as well as playing a vital role in outlining Soft2Bet’s corporate and commercial strategy.

Uri Poliavich, CEO of Soft2Bet remarked: “We deeply value David Yatom’s substantial experience and believe he will provide exceptional guidance and insights that will enhance our existing legal advisory services. He understands the core values of Soft2Bet and will lead our presence in the industry.”

David Yatom, general counsel at Soft2Bet, added: “I am excited to join Soft2Bet. During its relatively short time of operation, Soft2Bet managed to position itself as a key player in the online gambling industry. The company has an amazing group of professional, enthusiastic and dedicated individuals that give Soft2Bet the capability and potential to become one of the most significant players in the online gaming industry.

“I strongly believe in the company’s unique product, technology and innovative capability. Soft2Bet has a highly capable and dynamic management team and I very much look forward to working with them to jointly accomplish Soft2Bet’s long-term strategic goals.”

See also: Soft2Bet partners with up-and-coming slot provider Octoplay