Soft2Bet partners with up-and-coming slot provider Octoplay

Platform provider enhances its content line-up with a new collaboration.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has recently announced that it has struck a content agreement with the ambitious game provider, Octoplay.

Octoplay has an industry-leading team of innovators who are dedicated to the creation of cutting-edge games that spark players’ interest, appealing to a wide array of gamers out there.

This partnership enables Soft2Bet to incorporate this studio’s expanding network of games that feature lots of exciting and different mechanics, including “Pearly Shores”, “Heavy Anchor”, “Hot Harvest”, “Disco Dive”, and “Blazing Touch”. This enhancement will give Soft2Bet limitless possibilities for growth as the games are now available to players across Europe, on the company’s brands, Betinia; Malina Casino, Light Casino, YoYo Casino.

This collaboration aligns with Soft2Bet’s pursuit of putting together an excellent collection of games that meets the highest standards of technology as it continues to distribute innovative content throughout the industry.

Soft2Bet’s director of Gaming, Daniel Mitton remarked; “We are very pleased to enter into this partnership with Octoplay as it will enable Soft2Bet to significantly enhance and broaden its content, as it continues to solidify its leading position on the iGaming markets.”

Carl Ejlertsson, CEO of Octoplay, commented; “We are glad to announce the partnership between Evoplay and Soft2Bet. Bringing together Soft2Bet’s powerful presence in the iGaming market with our innovative and engaging casino products will lead to a successful and long-lasting business relationship.“

