Soft2Bet announces slots and live casino integration with Stakelogic

Stakelogic’s titles will be made available to Soft2Bet’s collection of engaging casino and sportsbook brands.

Platform provider to integrate leading developer’s casino games & live casino portfolio of tables.

Press release.- Stakelogic, one of the hottest developers on the market, has joined forces with casino and sportsbook platform provider Soft2Bet, which will integrate Stakelogic’s catalogue of slots and live casino.

Under the offering, Stakelogic’s chart-topping titles will be made available to Soft2Bet’s collection of engaging casino and sportsbook brands like Yoyo Casino and the gamified Betinia.

Stakelogic has a prominent presence on the slots scene, and although it is relatively new to live casino through its Stakelogic Live venture, it already boasts an impressive portfolio of more than seven games including blackjack, roulette, auto-roulette and an exciting array of money wheel game shows.

Stakelogic Live’s cutting-edge studio includes a top-of-the-range camera, microphone and broadcast technology, allowing Soft2Bet to deliver the best player experience possible across the developer’s titles.

Daniel Mitton, director of gaming at Soft2Bet said: “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Stakelogic to our platform and can’t wait to roll out the developer’s fantastic titles across our brands.

Stakelogic is widely recognised and respected in the industry due to its exciting product offering, while its new live casino range delivered through Stakelogic Live is truly breathtaking. We can’t wait to see where this partnership goes as both our companies continue to expand in regulated markets.”

Danila Dzehs, sales manager at Stakelogic said: “Soft2Bet is exactly what we look for in an integration partner, one that combines a state-of-the-art platform with a network of prestigious brands that target regulated markets around the world.

We’re confident this partnership will further expand our player reach and will lead directly to tremendous success for both Stakelogic and Soft2Bet.”

