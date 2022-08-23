Lucky player wins big on Soft2Bet casino

The lucky player won approximately €214.000 while playing Global Games’ slot title Book of Atem Wowpot.

Press release.- Casino and sportsbook platform provider Soft2Bet has announced a huge jackpot win was recently taken home by a player in Sweden from the licensed operator’s online brand, YoYo Casino.

The lucky player won 2,229,072.90 SEK (approx. €214.000) while playing Global Games’ slot title Book of Atem Wowpot, hitting the title’s Major jackpot. The progressive jackpot also has a Mega win mechanic, offering prize money that reaches well into the millions.

With a huge selection of cutting-edge slots, great live casino games and easy registration and payments via Trustly, YoYo casino has proved hugely popular in the Swedish market as well as various other regulated jurisdictions.

Soft2Bet entered the Swedish market in 2019, with a licensed entity operating three brands and has been growing in market share since the introduction of the first YoyoCasino – soon after followed by Campobet and more recently through the launch of Betinia.

Peter Christian Noer, head of country managers at Soft2Bet, said: “It’s always nice to see a player win such a significant amount, the thrilling Wowpot title has certainly increased player engagement on the YoYo Casino platform.

“This kind of win is what all players dream of – hitting the big jackpot. We are super happy that one of our players got to experience this on one of our brands and we always hope to see more players collect big wins .”

The Soft2Bet Group is committed to responsible gambling and continuously strives to provide a safe environment for online entertainment. It is important to remember that all game results are random, no win can be seen as a guarantee, and it is important to play responsibly within a budget.

GameArt partners with Soft2Bet

GameArt, a developer of high-quality HTML5 slot games, is widening its international reach through this partnership. Soft2Bet, a leading B2B Software Solution for iGaming, will be supplying GameArt’s entire portfolio of slot games via Pariplay’s Fusion™ aggregation platform.

Offering GameArt’s content will reinforce Soft2Bet’s goals to provide an elevated player experience as the company continues to expand at a rapid rate.

George Wadsworth, Casino Business Owner at Soft2Bet, said: “We’re delighted to partner with GameArt as they have a highly innovative range of products. Their innovative games, with their refreshing simplicity and attention to detail, are exactly what we believe players are looking for in their search for new and exciting slots.

“The deal will enable GameArt to reach even greater distribution as they continue to release ground-breaking, new games. We’re looking forward to showing just how far our network can take them.”

