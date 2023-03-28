Soft2Bet and Pragmatic Play team up for “Gates of Hades” sequel game

“Gates of Hades” is a unique slot built as a bespoke game exclusively for Soft2Bet and its B2B partners.

The game will be available to players and partners across regulated markets from the end of March.

Press release.- Soft2Bet is excited to announce that a celestial deal with leading game developer Pragmatic Play, will facilitate the creation of the sequel to the world-renowned, heavy-hitting game “Gates of Olympus”.

Soft2Bet’s teams have been navigating the underworld to bring their partners and players something truly unique, a game made by the Gods and kept under the protection of Hades himself. Titled “Gates of Hades” the unique slot was built as a bespoke game exclusively for Soft2Bet and its B2B partners, where players will be treated to a macabre adventure with stunning graphics, proven leading mechanics, and features that Pragmatic’s players have come to love.

Gamers can collect scatters or tip Charon in the Buy Feature to travel down the river of Styx and access Hades Free Spins round in the deep underworld with an ever-increasing multiplier.

This expected mega-hit game will be available to their players and partners across all of their regulated markets; MGA, SGA as well as DGA, from the end of March. There’s no doubt that this game will significantly strengthen the operator group’s slot line-up as it has the potential to be a mega-hit, potentially one of the top releases of the year.

Soft2Bet’s director of gaming, Daniel Mitton says: “We are extremely pleased to partner up with Pragmatic Play, an incredibly well-known game provider. There is no doubt that the game will be popular with audiences around the globe and its integration will enhance our casino offering extensively.”

