Kiril Kirilov, CT Interactive: “Our main focus is to introduce our company’s new products to the market”

Exclusive interview.- CT Interactive will showcase its latest solution during iGB L!VE, Amsterdam. The company’s top specialists will attend the event to present the products. Meet Kiril Kirilov, CRM at CT Interactive.

Kiril Kirilov started his career path in the field of personal finance. He has worked in both the B2C and B2B segments. During the years, he was able to gain valuable experience, thanks to which he became an account manager.

How did you become part of the team of CT Interactive?

I decided to join the company because I was looking for a new challenge and I was fascinated by the rapidly growing online gambling industry. I was inspired by how fast the sector is developing and I wanted to become part of it. It turned out that CT Interactive was the right place for such a start.

What does your department do?

In the CRM department, our main objective is to create opportunities to achieve the best possible results related to the positioning and presentation of our gaming products. Our department works closely with other departments to ensure the best customer experience. We utilize various techniques, such as data analysis, customer segmentation, and targeted marketing campaigns, to achieve our objectives.

How would you describe your typical workday?

The typical day at the CRM department is dynamic. Every day presents a new challenge, as our company continues to grow and develop. Our team must be prepared to handle cases of different sizes and complexities, ranging from simple data entry to addressing complex customer issues.

What is your favourite part of the job?

Communicating with partners and customers. When you communicate effectively with your partners, you can gain valuable insights into their needs, preferences, and behaviours. This information can help you tailor your customer service to meet their needs better. Effective communication can also help you identify areas where you are doing great and areas where you need to improve your performance.

What’s the project you are working on right now?

Our main focus is to introduce our company’s new products to the market. For this reason, we are analyzing customer data, through which we identify patterns and trends that help us create the best strategy for our needs.

What are the key skills required for your work?

One of the most important skills for our work is a desire for continuous learning and self-improvement. This is because the field of CRM is constantly changing and evolving, and it is important to stay up-to-date with the latest technologies, trends, and best practices to be effective at your work. You must be patient and show dedication to the things you do.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced at work?

The biggest challenge is being able to adapt and be flexible in the dynamic industry we are in. This means you must adjust quickly to new situations and approach problems from different angles. The job requires being open to new ideas and suggestions.

What was your first job?

I was in the field of finance. I gained very valuable experience there.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

I dreamed of becoming an archaeologist.

What is your hobby outside of work?

I love travelling and football. Those are the things that bring me great joy.