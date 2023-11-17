SmartSoft has officially stepped into the digital sponsorship role for the Argentine football team

“Welcome to the family of the World Champions!” – that’s how the official page of the Argentine football team proudly presented SmartSoft Gaming as the team’s digital sponsor.

SmartSoft is a leading provider of innovative casino games operating on the B2B market since 2015 and has rapidly become a key player in the industry. With a global presence, the company’s partners span across 70 countries. From the groundbreaking JetX pioneer crash game to the excitement of other innovative crash games (X Games) and slots, SmartSoft offers a diverse gaming experience.

By extending these exceptional games to partners worldwide, SmartSoft not only reshapes the gaming landscape but also establishes new standards resonating throughout the global gaming community.

Smartsoft became a partner of the Argentine national team on October 20. Notably, this marks the Argentine Football Association’s (AFA) first-ever European partnership. The goal is to strengthen ties between the current world champion, Argentina’s national team, and the Argentine football industry, bringing them closer to Europe.

Guga Gotsadze, Managing Partner, SmartSoft: “Through this partnership with the Argentina Football Association and the National Team of Argentina, we embark on a journey that unites passion and excellence, where the worlds of business and gaming converge with the magic of Argentine football.

“Partnering with a world champion is a historic moment for our company. We’re thrilled to be the first gaming provider in Europe to become the exclusive digital sponsor of the National Team of Argentina, and we’re confident that this collaboration will propel our company and our games to new horizons. Now, more than ever, we’re ready to fly even higher.”



Claudio Tapia, President of AFA: “We are very pleased to announce SmartSoft as the digital sponsor for the Argentine Football Association and the national team. Over the past few years, we’ve formed a strategic vision for the association aiming to strengthen the team’s relationship with international fans.

“Our plan includes the development of commercial and marketing strategies and participation in important events worldwide. We believe that a partnership with SmartSoft will help us to expand these relationships in Europe.”

SmartSoft, a company from the family of world champions, will officially present itself on the European market in a new status at the gaming exhibition SIGMA Europe in Malta. The exhibition, scheduled for November 13-17, will be the 20th event this year for the digital sponsor of the Argentine team, in which it will participate to further expand its network of partners.