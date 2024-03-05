Slotmill partners with BetRivers in the US

Slotmill has signed a multi-year agreement with Rush Street Interactive.

US.- After launching its content in New Jersey through a partnership with BetMGM Casino, game studio Slotmill has signed a multi-year agreement with Rush Street Interactive (RSI), which operates the BetRivers brand. RSI expects to add the supplier’s full suite of games to its offering over the coming months.

Andreas Ternström, director at Slotmill said: “I am super excited to welcome Rush Street Interactive, a respected leader and award winner in the online gaming industry, as a partner to not only grow our United States footprint with its BetRivers brand but to also lead us into Canada and Latin America where they have significant operations in those regulated jurisdictions.”

In January, BetRivers launched online sports betting in Delaware. The exclusive Delaware sports betting and igaming operator, it is live at Bally’s Dover Casino Resort, Casino at Delaware Park, and Harrington Raceway and Casino.