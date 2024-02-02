Play’n GO announces exclusive US release of Gargantoonz with Rush Street Interactive

Play’n GO has been awarded a licence in four US states as of February 2024.

Gargantoonz is one of Play’n GO flagship series.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today announced the exclusive US release of Game of the Year candidate Gargantoonz with Rush Street Interactive.

The flagship title, already available in other jurisdictions but now launching in the US for the very first time, will be exclusive to BetRivers players in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia throughout the month of February, before becoming available to all operators in early March.

In recent weeks, Play’n GO and Rush Street Interactive announced an expansion of their US partnership from the state of Michigan to also include West Virginia and New Jersey, and this exclusive game release sees both companies strengthen those ties even further in the early days of 2024.

Magnus Natt och Dag, Commercial Director North America, Play’n GO said: “We’re excited to release Gargantoonz, the latest edition of one of our flagship series, to players in the US, and are pleased to give BetRivers players an exclusive “first-look” opportunity at our Game of the Year candidate.

“Gargantoonz has gotten off to an impressive start in other jurisdictions around the world since its release late last year, and we’re confident that players in the US will enjoy the game every bit as much.”

