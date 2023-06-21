Slotegrator’s Telegram Casino impresses participants at BiS SiGMA Americas in Brazil

Slotegrator took the opportunity at SiGMA Americas to present its Telegram Casino solution with remarkable success.

Press release.- Slotegrator continued its world tour of igaming events with a stop in São Paulo for BiS SiGMA Americas on June 14-18. The fruitful event was highlighted by the interest generated by Slotegrator’s Telegram Casino solution, which enables operators to offer an entire casino experience through a bot in the popular messaging application.

One of the most significant advantages of Telegram Casino is its convenience and versatility, as it’s easily accessible through mobile phones. The ability to run an entire casino platform through a messaging app, with a complete game catalogue, full functionality, and a user-friendly interface, piqued the interest of a large number of participants.

The recent regulation of sports betting in Brazil has been one of the biggest stories in iGaming. In addition to Brazilians’ famous passion for football, the sheer size of the country makes it one of the world’s biggest markets. The population in Brazil is over 200 million, an estimated 63 per cent of whom have access to mobile technology. There were 167.7 million internet users in 2022, and this number is expected to reach almost 190 million by 2027, meaning that sports bettors have easy access to online sportsbooks.

Ayvar Gabidullin, Business Development manager at Slotegrator, said: “Brazil is a dream market for sportsbook operators who want to expand into South America. Tremendous potential, a nationwide passion for sports (particularly football) — the country’s sports betting market is expected to be worth over $1bn — if you are still not here, you are missing out on a lot.”

BiS SiGMA Americas featured over 220 exhibitors from igaming markets around the world, creating an amazing opportunity for networking. The conference agenda covered relevant issues like global expectations for the industry in LatAm, data-driven strategies for iGaming engagement and risk management, analysis of the regulations, discussion about the pillars of responsible gaming, changes in players’ behaviour, and more. The SiGMA/BiS Summit also had a breathtaking pitch competition where top contenders presented their one-of-a-kind ideas.

The next opportunity to meet up with the Slotegrator team will be at iGB L!VE in the Netherlands (Amsterdam). Slotegrator is preparing a special program presenting AI integration into its turnkey online casino solution. The Slotegrator team will be waiting for everyone at booth M40 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre from July 11 to 14.