Slotegrator expands into Brazil with new client XSA Sports

Gambling solutions provider and gaming content aggregator Slotegrator has signed a new deal with Brazilian online casino and sportsbook platform developer XSA Sports.

Press release.- Slotegrator now provides its APIgrator solution to XSA Sports, a leader in Brazil’s iGaming industry. Founded in 2019, XSA Sports develops customizable, scalable, and flexible platforms for its clients, allowing them to easily adapt to the rapidly changing Brazilian market.

APIgrator offers over 15,000 titles from 100 developers in an easy single-session integration, which is a great chance to choose games that perfectly correspond to the demands of any market.

At the moment, XSA Sports has integrated game content from a list of providers from all over the world, including Belatra Games, Caleta, ConceptGaming, Elysium, Espressogames, EurasianGaming, Fugaso, Gamzix, HoGaming, Igrosoft, Jetgames, KAGaming, Kalamba, Lotto Instant Win, MPlay, MacawGaming, Mascot, NetGame, OnlyPlay, Platipus, BGaming, Spadegaming, Superlotto, ThreeOaks, TripleCherry, Turbogames, Vivogaming, XProgaming, and ZeusPlay.

With its Brazilian roots, XSA Sports is intimately familiar with the challenges and opportunities of the Brazilian market, making it well-suited to cater to its client’s needs.

“Platforms from XSA Sports are customizable, scalable, and flexible. The deal with XSA Sports is a great opportunity to deliver quality and diverse gaming content to players in Latin America’s largest gambling market”, says Ayvar Gabidullin, Business Development Manager at Slotegrator.

