Slotegrator will be at SBC Summit Barcelona 2023

The event will be from the 19th to the 21st of September.

Press release.- During this year, Slotegrator has presented its solutions at the world’s largest events and venues. Now it’s Barcelona’s turn, where one of the most anticipated events of this fall – SBC Summit Barcelona 2023.

Slotegrator will present its new AI-powered capabilities of the turnkey online casino platform and its unique mobile solution – Telegram casino – from the 19th to the 21st of September in the Catalan capital.

The SBC Summit Barcelona is a must-attend event in the calendar where global leaders in sports betting and iGaming assemble to discuss the future of the industry, exchange knowledge and build powerful connections. It’s the best opportunity for the industry to explore the most-anticipated product releases that feature 350+ world-class operators, suppliers, affiliates, media and start-ups.

Slotegrator is preparing an interactive presentation to demonstrate the following features:

The business intelligence (BI) module, which helps operators track the analytical data they need to make strategic decisions, has become an Artificial BI module. Now it allows operators to compare indicators and profitability of their project with others that operate in the same market (withdrawal, average deposit sum, etc.)

Well-known modules like Casino Builder (for creating an individual site interface), Fraud Detection (for collecting Big Data to reduce different types of risks), and KYC (responsible for fast, smooth and consistent user verification) – now have improved functionality and design.

ChatGPT integration, which can consult operators on how to increase income in their project, among other issues.

A multiplayer chat, a novel function that players can open on any of the online front pages of the casino and communicate with other players. This effective retention tool creates an opportunity for networking and creating player communities.

The smoothness switch in payment and interchangeability – how auto-replacement switches to another payment method when one is dropped.

Dmytro Taran, COO at Slotegrator, said: “We are looking forward to the start of the SBC Summit Barcelona as we have something to present to our partners and clients. First of all, we will introduce the innovations of our turnkey online casino solution and tell why the casino world should make friends with AI technologies.”