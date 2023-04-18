Slotegrator signed a new partnership agreement with OMI Gaming

OMI Gaming is a Swedish provider of high-quality video slots.

Press release.- OMI Gaming’s stunning slots with engaging features are now available through a single integration session with Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution.

OMI Gaming is a Swedish provider of high-quality video slots that began its journey as a development consultancy firm. All OMI Gaming titles are based on HTML5 technology.

The company’s focus is on innovation and responsible gaming, and its goal is to become a leading slot developer in a safe gaming environment. Certificates from six jurisdictions — Gibraltar, Isle of Man, UK, Denmark, Lithuania, and Malta — prove that OMI Gaming is serious about its plans.

The studio’s slots are filled with various features. Lucky For You offers multiplier, wilds, re-spin, double symbols, and Lucky Wheels; The Cheshire Tree features “Row Expansions”, free spins, and “Tea Party Wheel” bonus; Super Gold is a classic video slot with “Any 3 Sevens” and “Any 3 Bars” re-spin features.

“Slotegrator is always looking to boost operators’ growth and success. The iGaming industry is expanding at full speed, and standing out has become a tall order to fill. The best strategy always starts with offering incomparable services” says Dmytro Kryvorchuk, sales team lead at Slotegrator.

And he added: “Slotegrator is glad to have OMI Gaming on board, and all the provider’s content is available in Slotegrator’s portfolio and can be integrated to any online casino with only one session via its APIgrator solution.”

Slotegrator partnered with Apollo Games

Recently, Slotegrator has partnered with Apollo Games. So, all of the studio’s games are available for integration via Slotegrator’s software APIgrator.

Apollo Games has been developing casino games for more than 15 years. The company’s portfolio has a variety of games in different categories, including more than 50 slots, poker, and American and European roulette. In addition, the studio creates exclusive games with unique designs and captivating soundtracks, according to the highest industry standards, using time-tested algorithms from experts with years of experience in both online and land-based sectors. The company’s goal is to bring pure pleasure to every player.