Slotegrator celebrates 11 years on the gambling market

Slotegrator has emerged as a leading provider of iGaming solutions in just 11 years, with over 350 operators integrating its content and a portfolio of 17,249 games.

Press release.- In the 11 years since Slotegrator was founded on March 31, 2012, the company has grown from a small startup to become one of the leading providers of business solutions for the iGaming industry. What has Slotegrator achieved along the way?

Slotegrator’s status as an industry trendsetter is driven by the company’s advanced technical solutions and grounded in its consistent, reliable client support. But what, exactly, does iGaming success look like? Here are some of Slotegrator’s key achievements:

The number of projects on the turnkey online casino solution skyrocketed.

Over 350 operators integrate game content from Slotegrator or benefit from the company’s other services.

The company has over 300 employees worldwide, and offices in Kyiv and Prague.

Slotegrator has developed a partner network of more than 150 innovative, boundary-pushing developers, including Onlyplay, Slotmill, Spribe, JetGames, Fazi, Felix Gaming, Poker Games Soft, Superlotto, Lucky Elephant Gaming, HoGaming, Kajot Games, Turbo Games, eBET, 3 Oaks Gaming, Hölle Games, Macaw Gaming, Swintt, Fugaso, Boldplay and others.

At the beginning of 2023, the company offered a jaw-dropping 17,249 games (including slots, live dealer games, virtual games, etc.), and the number of new customer projects exceeded 100.

In 2022, Slotegrator’s total bet increased by 2.5 times compared to the previous year.

Slotegrator has created a new interactive map of gambling rules around the world. The map, which covers the legal status of various types of gambling in 197 nations and territories, provides a rapid, top-down perspective of worldwide gambling rules (though it is not intended as legal advice). Slotegrator is the first iGaming company to offer such a valuable interactive resource.

Slotegrator’s reach is worldwide: the company has established a footprint in all of the world’s major gambling markets in Europe, LatAm, Africa, and Asia.

Slotegrator has also built up a solid market position. In 2022, the company’s total bet in its target regions increased significantly: by 3780 per cent in the Balkans, by 303 per cent in Southeast Asia, by 175 per cent in South Asia, and by 173 per cent in Latin America. And in regions where the company has long had a strong position, there was also growth: 120 per cent in Africa, 70 per cent in Western Europe, 60 per cent in Central and Eastern Europe, and 25 per cent in the CIS.

In 2022, Slotegrator was nominated for various awards, including “Platform of the Year” at the SiGMA World Gaming Festival, “Industry Innovation of the Year” category at the SBC Awards for Telegram Casino, “Best Aggregator” by SiGMA / AIBC / AGS Awards Balkans 2022 for the APIgrator game integration solution, and “Best auxiliary iGaming service provider in CEE 2022” by CEEG Awards 2022.

The company is proud of the breakthrough solution – Telegram Casino. Slotegrator was the first who created and set up this innovative solution. It is confidently a revolutionary mobile solution.

“I think our key advantage is our passion for innovation. We know how to create incredible products that exceed customer expectations. Whenever we’re at work on a new solution, we listen to feedback from our clients, take trends and innovations into account, and add a big dose of creativity. Also, we like to try new things and we are not afraid to innovate”, says Yana Khaidukova, managing director of Slotegrator.

In a digital world, once-off solutions are obsolete almost as soon as they’re released. That’s why Slotegrator improves its solutions every year, enhancing their functionality based on industry trends — and you can count on seeing some even more incredible solutions in the near future.