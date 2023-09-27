Slotegrator presented its solutions at SBC Summit Barcelona 2023

Slotegrator presented its AI-integrated flagship product – a turnkey online casino solution.

Press release.- The 15th stop in Slotegrator’s year-round business trip was SBC Summit Barcelona, held in the Catalan capital from September 19 to 21. Here, Slotegrator presented its AI-integrated flagship product – a turnkey online casino solution.

Barcelona was the perfect place to present the new AI-powered capabilities of Slotegrator’s turnkey online casino solution and its phenomenal mobile solution – Telegram Casino. SBC Barcelona Summit is one of the biggest industrial events.

In 2023, there were a lot of new participants, 15,000+ delegates from different regions who first got acquainted with Slotegrator’s Telegram casino – one of the most popular solutions – and noted its convenience and opportunities. The audience also noted that this solution’s arrival was very timely and it’s interesting to explore all its possibilities.

Spain is one of the biggest markets in Western Europe, with a combined GGR of €7.6bn. The company is interested in this market because of the widespread passion for gaming and esports; annual studies show that the Spanish population really enjoys gambling. From 2010 to 2020, according to Statista, more than 80 per cent of the public participated in gambling annually. So, we see great potential here with an abiding community interest.

Slotegrator had an interactive presentation to demonstrate the impressive new advantages of its platform, which included:

An Artificial BI module to ease and accelerate analytical processes and strategic decision-making. The module helps operators track the analytical data they need to improve their business strategy. It allows operators to compare profitability and other indicators (withdrawal, average deposit sum, etc.) of their project with others that operate in the same market.

A chatbot powered by ChatGPT to enhance customer care on the platform. The bot can consult operators on how to increase income in their project, among other issues, 24/7. The chatbot helps operators streamline their business operations, solve problems, and capitalize on opportunities in the rapidly evolving iGaming industry by providing real-time advice and insights.

A multiplayer chat function to diversify communication in the player community. Players can open it on any of the front pages of the casino and communicate with other players. This effective retention tool creates an opportunity for networking and creating player communities.

Yana Khaidukova, managing director at Slotegrator, said: “We presented the new AI-powered capabilities of Slotegrator’s turnkey online casino solution at one of the industry’s most anticipated events – the SBC Barcelona Summit. We believe in AI and embrace this technology because of its efficiency and inexhaustibility.

AI has fantastic potential for development in the areas of accelerated data processing, smart analysis, behavioural detection, and accurate prediction. All these options are useful in the iGaming sphere because they help to save time on routine, time-consuming, but nevertheless essential tasks.”

