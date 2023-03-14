Slotegrator partners with Panga Games

There are 12 different games in the arsenal of Panga Games.

Press release.- The iGaming solutions provider and aggregator Slotegrator has partnered with Panga Games. All of the studio’s games are available for integration via Slotegrator’s software APIgrator.

There are 12 different games in the arsenal of Panga Games, including classic slots and other themes. New games are released monthly, and the development team is constantly improving the games and adding innovative features, guaranteeing players a fresh and exciting experience.

All games are developed using HTML5 technology, and therefore guaranteed to be supported on any device, including desktop computers, tablets and smartphones. In addition, games are adapted to many different languages, including Cyrillic, which means players around the world can easily enjoy gameplay.

The provider allows operators to brand games and choose from a variety of themes and payment systems. Slots include a large number of tools to engage players, such as wild symbols, scatter symbols, free spins and bonus rounds, which provide endless fun and the possibility of big wins.

Graphics and sound allow players to feel like they are inside a real casino. Games from Panga Games are considered some of the most spectacular in the gambling industry, but with all that, their download capacity is only 3 megabytes, which guarantees fast and uninterrupted operation even at low internet speeds.

Luca Fagioli, CTO of Panga Games, said: “Panga Games is extremely pleased to be partnering with Slotegrator, a leading provider of gaming content distribution services. I am confident that this collaboration with such a reputable and experienced partner will bring tremendous value to both our companies and our customers.”

And he added: “The ability to expand the reach of our HTML5 online slot machines and make them more accessible to a wider audience is a major step forward for Panga Games, and I am excited to see the positive impact it will have”.

Dmytro Kryvorchuk, sales team lead at Slotegrator, commented: “All of us at Slotegrator are excited about the opportunity to partner with Panga Games. We are happy to work with such an innovative development studio and we are sure that their games will be appreciated by our clients”.