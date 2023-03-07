Slotegrator its presenting its solutions in three major markets this March

The company has revealed LatAm, Asia, and Africa have huge potential for development in iGaming, and there are major industry events in all three in March.

Press release.- Slotegrator is going on a world tour of gambling industry events this March.

The first stop was SPiCE India (Strategic Platform for iGaming Conference & Exhibition). The event was held in Goa, India, on 1-3 March and once again brought together iGaming industry stakeholders from the Indian subcontinent and beyond.

The event focused on key issues in the gambling industry in the region, including the Indian government’s current regulatory policy.

The next destination will be Dubai and the SiGMA Eurasia event. The exhibition will be held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City hotel on 13-16 March and will provide invaluable opportunities for attendees to network with industry professionals, demonstrate the latest tech and innovations in the sector, meet key decision makers, and gain insight into new markets.

Three conference stages will welcome the best minds in the industry, including household names like Gary Vee, Dr Sara Al Madani, Josef Holm, John Lee, and Jordan Belfort. The speakers will assess the challenges and future opportunities for the MENA region while sparking discussions on current industry trends in areas such as esports, affiliate marketing, virtual reality, and Web 3.

The Slotegrator team will be welcoming visitors to booth S14 to discuss current issues, share insights, explain more about the products offered, and present their benefits.

Next, Slotegrator experts will swing by the ASEAN Gaming Summit in the Philippines on 21 – 23 March. The 5th edition of ASEAN will combine a conference and a major exhibition for the first time. Over the last five years, ASEAN Gaming Summit has become known as a major intersection of different aspects of the industry.

At the end of March, the Slotegrator team will visit the GAT Expo in Colombia. The Gaming & Technology Expo will take place March 29 – 30, 2023. GAT Expo is Latin America’s most important iGaming industry exhibition, making it the best place for companies from more than 25 countries to make new connections and demonstrate their products.

The exhibition will feature companies which provide land-based equipment, online games, live casino, online poker, sports betting, virtual games, lotteries, esports, and more. The expo will also feature keynote speeches, corporate conferences and discussion panels, regulatory updates, and collaborative networking.

The final stop on the route in March will be the BiG Africa Summit event, which will be held March 30-31 in Johannesburg, South Africa. BiG Summit will bring together more than 50 key speakers, including leading authorities, operators, investors, and advisers from Africa’s gaming ecosystem.

The audience will have the opportunity to join an in-depth discussion on what to expect when legalized remote gaming comes to South Africa, learn how to get ahead of future opportunities, and gain a better understanding of the strategic & operational implications of this growing market.

In January 2023, Slotegrator attended SiGMA Africa in Kenya, where the turnkey online casino platform caused a sensation.

Yana Khaidukova, managing director at Slotegrator, noted: “Scaling the business is what we intend to do this year. In 2022, we have improved many of our products. It’s time for their active implementation in all markets.”