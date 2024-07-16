SimplePlay has launched a new table game: Thai HiLO

The game comes with more than 36 bet options.

Press release.- SimplePlay has today announced its latest release: Thay HiLO, a Thai version of Sic Bo. The game features a dice cup and three dice. Players place chips on various betting options before the countdown ends. For each roll of the dice, players must predict the outcome of the three dice.

It also comes with more than 36 bet options, meanwhile, different game results can lead to multiple bet options to win. Choosing multiple options gives players greater winning chances. And, dealers would get changed to wearing traditional Thai costumes, giving a greater Thai flavour.

See also: SimplePlay launches a new table game: “Bomb Adventure”