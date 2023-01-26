Simeon Hristov, Amusnet Interactive: “ICE London 2023 is expected to be the largest in history with more than 35 000 visitors”

Simeon Hristov granted an exclusive interview to Focus Gaming News to talk about what Amusnet Interactive is preparing for the 2023 edition of ICE London.

Exclusive interview.- ICE London 2023 is just around the corner and to talk about Amusnet Interactive’s plans for the event, Focus Gaming News caught up with Simeon Hristov, senior product manager of the company.

What do you expect from this edition of ICE London?

ICE London is a signature event in the gaming and gambling industry. Thousands of participant companies are preparing to showcase their best as the 2023 event is expected to be the largest in history with more than 35 000 visitors.

Our team is ready to reveal all the novelties we have developed since the last ICE edition. We simply can’t wait for a really impressive performance with our innovative 600 m2 stand and dedicated product corners.

Plus, we have a surprise! If you want to get an authentic live casino experience you must come to our stand S4-550 and bet on the ICE Roulette 500x. You will immerse in the majestic world of Live Casino.

What does it mean to the company to meet the industry at live events?

Live events are a great way to communicate all these novelties and present our amazing portfolio. Last year was very dynamic and prosperous for us in terms of rebranding, new product verticals, and market coverage, so we are looking forward to discussing company news with our partners and strengthening our positions among the international community.

In addition, these events are a way to be part of setting the industry trends and offer in-depth learning experiences such as industry masterclasses and world-leading conferences, which our teams are anticipating with huge interest.

What has the company planned for the expo? Are you showcasing any new innovative products?

For the first time, Amusnet Interactive has created a special roulette dedicated to an expo. As I already mentioned, its title is ICE Roulette 500x, and will bring the betting thrill right on the spot. It will enable visitors to bet directly from the stand and observe the game.

We are sure, this pioneer product will be interesting for everyone because it shows the process “behind the scenes” while delivering the real live casino experience. It is unique because all the technical equipment, camera, lighting, video wall, roulette wheel, and setup is created especially for ICE London 2023.

In a previous interview, Ralitsa Zareva, Head of Commercial Management, said that the company wanted to expand the presence of its games to all casino channels in the industry in 2023. Can you give us more details about this objective for this year?

We have set high goals for 2023 and the team is really determined and inspired to make a step forward. In terms of Live Casino products, we are currently developing Blackjack, Baccarat, Dice games and Show games.

Our intention is to release all the products at once on the next ICE London edition to bring more excitement to the players.

What are the next steps for Amusnet Interactive?

We are always striving for excellence and improvement. Our next steps are in the direction to advance technology and product quality. We aim to release the Live Casino into more markets and expand its presence with more partnerships.

Another interesting and custom product we are starting to develop is branded studios for Operators. Stay tuned for more details. See you in London!