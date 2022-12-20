Amusnet Interactive introduces its latest slot – Richness Factory

Make the most of the holiday season with Amusnet Interactive.

Press release.- Enjoy the most wonderful time of the year with Amusnet Interactive festive video slot, Richness Factory. This special game will set the beginning of the holidays and take you into a winter wonderland.

Amusnet Interactive invites you to get into a celebration mood before Santa comes on his sleigh, join the elves in their Christmas preparation and win great rewards and enjoy the festive wins.

This 5-reel, 25-fixed paylines video slot offers festive gameplay and epic sound effects with tremendous payouts. Watch out for the Gift Wild Symbol and its great rewards. The Snow Globe symbol is your Scatter boosting your winnings.

Random Presents

Hit the reels and win Free Spins or Mystery Wild at any time during the game.

Pick Me Bonus

Collect Snow Globes symbols for big wins.

Gamble

Play the game and multiply your winning through the Gambling feature.

Jackpot Cards

Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed.

See also: Amusnet Interactive highlights its participation in BEGE Expo with two prestigious awards