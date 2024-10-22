SiGMA Europe B2B Awards shortlist announced

The SiGMA Europe Awards ceremony will be held on November 11 at the GMs Suite, Hilton.

Press release.- The organisers of SiGMA Europe have announced vote is now open for the SiGMA Europe B2B Awards, which will take place during the upcoming Malta Week event in November. The awards honour companies that lead the igaming sector in innovation, creativity, and operational excellence.

The judges for this year have been selected from a pool of top industry veterans, media professionals, and business leaders. The esteemed panel of judges includes key figures such as Justin Anastasi (VentureMax Group), Max Trafimovich (SOFTSWISS), Sebastian Jarosch (Casino Groups), Emilio Takas (Gentoo Media), Paulo Mendes (Betmedia Agency), and more, ensuring an insightful and fair assessment of all nominees.

See also: By popular demand: SiGMA Europe launches fourth shed

Here’s a look at the 25 categories and the shortlist of nominees:

1. Best Game Studio 2024

Honouring companies that excel in developing a diverse range of engaging online casino games.

Nominees: Stakelogic, Wazdan, Booming Games, BGaming, Yggdrasil Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Ela Games, PopOk Gaming, and Play’n GO are recognised for pushing the boundaries in creativity, innovation, and delivering captivating gameplay experiences across the igaming landscape.

2. Best Virtual Sports Provider 2024

Recognising the best in virtual sports entertainment.

Nominees: From the advanced realism of DS Virtual Gaming and Pragmatic Play to the immersive experiences crafted by Digitain, NSoft, Data.bet, and ExeFeed, these companies are leading the way in elevating virtual sports betting.

3. Best Crypto Payment 2024

Acknowledges the best providers of fast, secure, and innovative crypto payment solutions.

Nominees: Defexa, Ccpayment, BitPay, CoinGate, 0xProcessing, Coinremitter, and CryptoPay stand out for delivering seamless, reliable, and secure cryptocurrency transaction solutions tailored for the gaming industry.

4. Best Marketing Solution 2024

Honouring excellence in marketing solutions for the gaming industry.

Nominees: Kadam, Slotsjudge, Sportradar, Bazoom, Ludicrum, Promofy, and Revpanda have all demonstrated their prowess in providing innovative, data-driven marketing strategies that drive player acquisition, engagement, and brand visibility.

5. Best Platform Provider 2024

Awarded to companies offering scalable and innovative igaming platforms.

Nominees: From the comprehensive solutions of SOFTSWISS and BetConstruct to the flexible platforms from Monotech, Adwa, Digitain, Soft2Bet, Uplatform, and iGP, these companies offer robust platforms that cater to the evolving needs of operators.

6. Best Corporate Services Provider 2024

Recognising excellence in corporate services supporting the igaming sector.

Nominees: Workanova, CSB Group, Symphony Solutions, IGA, Maricorp, and BDO excel in delivering essential business services such as licensing, compliance, and corporate structuring, tailored specifically for the igaming industry.

7. Best Workplace 2024

Honouring companies that excel in creating a positive work environment.

Nominees: Chilli Partners, BlueWindow, Pin-Up Global, Imagine Live, Enteractive, and Stakelogic stand out for fostering inclusive, innovative, and employee-centric workplaces that emphasise career development and satisfaction.

8. Best Online Payment Services 2024

Awarded to providers excelling in secure and efficient payment processing.

Nominees: Passimpay, Payment Center, Flyfish, Trumia, Smart Fast Pay, and Pagsmile are recognised for providing seamless, secure, and fast payment solutions, ensuring smooth financial operations for igaming operators and players alike.

9. Industry Rising Star 2024

Celebrates emerging companies making a significant impact.

Nominees: VivaDice, K36, Lex Casino, Broadway Platform, ALL IN Platform, Extendy, iGate, Betmen Affiliates, and Xanada Investments are making waves in the industry with their innovative approaches, setting the stage for future success in igaming.

10. Unique Selling Point 2024

Recognises companies with standout features that set them apart.

Nominees: Blask, MEGA by Soft2Bet, ProgressPlay, GR8 Tech, BetConstruct, and Aviatrix are transforming the market with unique solutions ranging from personalised gaming experiences to scalable tech innovations that redefine user engagement.

11. Leader of the Year 2024

Recognising exceptional leadership and vision in the igaming industry.

Nominees: Oren Cohen Shwartz, Vigen Badalyan, Ivan Montik, Jovana Popović Čanaki, Valentina Bagniya, and Vlastimil Venclík have demonstrated exemplary leadership, steering their companies to new heights of success with innovative strategies and industry foresight.

12. Most Innovative Sportsbook Solution 2024

Honours advancements in sportsbook technology that transform user experience.

Nominees: Sportradar, Beter, Digitain, Delasport, Upgaming, PlaylogiQ, BetBazar, and Match Hype stand out for their cutting-edge sportsbook platforms that combine advanced tech with seamless user experiences.

13. Best Interactive Experience 2024

Awarded for offering groundbreaking interactive gaming experiences.

Nominees: Aviator by Spribe, JetX by SmartSoft, Aviatrix by Aviatrix, Spaceman by Pragmatic Play, and Ninja Crash by Galaxsys offer immersive, fast-paced games that push the boundaries of interactive entertainment.

14. Best Liquidity Provider 2024

Recognises excellence in liquidity solutions, ensuring smooth transactions.

Nominees: Blockfills, GSR, Match Liquidity, Wintermute, and Keyrock excel in delivering high-performance liquidity services that ensure market stability and depth across diverse sectors.

15. Best Testing Lab Innovation 2024

Acknowledging advancements in gaming testing technology.

Nominees: GLI, Global – Lab, Quinel, and BMM Testlabs have revolutionised testing processes, enhancing the accuracy, efficiency, and reliability of gaming certification standards.

16. Best E-Sport Product 2024

Recognising top e-sports platforms and services for competitive gaming.

Nominees: Uplatform, Esports Odds Feed by Odin.gg, Betby, Beter, and Bayes Esport offer innovative eSports betting platforms that drive engagement and enhance the competitive gaming experience.

17. Best Gaming Media Platform 2024

Recognising outstanding platforms that deliver quality content for the gaming industry.

Nominees: Soloazar, Zona de azar, Focus Gaming News, Gambling Insider, and IGaming Future provide industry-leading news, analysis, and insights, shaping the future of igaming media.

18. Best Live Betting Product 2024

Honouring excellence in real-time betting platforms.

Nominees: Beter, FeedConstruct, iFrame Betting Solution by Oddin.gg, Betcore, and Sportradar lead the live betting scene with advanced data-driven solutions that enhance the in-play betting experience.

19. New Casino Game 2024

Celebrates the most innovative and popular casino games introduced this year.

Nominees: Joker Cashpot by Ela Games, Raiders of the North by BF Games, 8Bit Football Twinko by Lambda Gaming, Gold Mines game by Elbet, Tower Rush by Galaxsys, Egypt Sphere: Hold The Spin by Gamzix, Vegas Royale Super Wheel by Stakelogic, and 4 Fantastic Vikings Go Fishing by Yggdrasil Gaming showcase diverse themes and engaging features that captivate players.

20. Best Slot Game Provider 2024

Recognising excellence in slot game development.

Nominees: Endorphina, Amusnet, Popiplay, Yggdrasil Gaming, EGT Digital, BF Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and Pascal Gaming are recognised for setting new standards in slot innovation, entertainment, and player engagement.

21. Best Online Sportsbook Provider 2024

Acknowledges companies delivering top-tier sportsbook platforms.

Nominees: WA.Technology, Altenar, GR8Tech, Delasport, The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, Uplatform, and Atlas Live deliver exceptional online sportsbook experiences, blending user-friendly features with reliability and performance.

22. Best Live Casino Provider 2024

Recognising excellence in live dealer gaming experiences.

Nominees: LiveG24, CreedRoomz, Winfinity, Betcore, SA Gaming, and Big Gaming offer real-time, immersive live casino experiences with high-quality streaming and professional dealers.

23. Best Partner for Customer Acquisition & Retention 2024

Awarded to companies offering top-tier CRM solutions for player retention.

Nominees: Fast Track, KNG Partners, ZingBrain AI, Ludicrum, and Solytics excel in providing innovative, data-driven solutions that drive customer acquisition, retention, and long-term engagement.

24. Best Aggregator 2024

Recognising the most comprehensive and effective game aggregation platforms.

Nominees: BlueOcean Gaming, Alea, WA. Technology, Relum, Upgaming, and The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator provide seamless access to diverse gaming content, empowering operators with comprehensive aggregation solutions.

25. Best Affiliate Software 2024

Awarded to the most efficient and feature-rich affiliate marketing platforms.

Nominees: Affilka by SOFTSWISS, Referon, Netrefer, StatsDrone, MyAffiliates, Income Access, and Voluum deliver powerful affiliate management tools, ensuring accurate tracking and optimised marketing strategies.

SiGMA Europe B2B Awards charitable auction: Give back through the SiGMA Foundation

Mark your calendars for the B2B Awards, taking place on November 11th from 19:00 to 23:00 at the GMs Suite, Hilton. Our SiGMA hosts, Mark Borg, Astghik Safaryan, and Trudy Kerr will lead the event, with Rick Goddard hosting an exclusive charity auction. Proceeds support the SiGMA Foundation. The foundation funds various global charitable initiatives and projects, adding a philanthropic dimension to this prestigious event. The event is supported by B2B Awards Night Title sponsor – BETCONSTRUCT, and Welcome Reception sponsor ICP.

For Standard and Premium ticket holders, SiGMA Europe organisers’re offering free Balcony Seat tickets for both B2B and B2C nights. It’s first come, first served.