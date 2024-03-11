SiGMA Africa 2024: Reshaping South Africa’s igaming landscape

The expo and conference takes place at the GrandWest Sun Exhibit from March 11 to 13.

SiGMA Africa kicks off today with over 150 speakers, 2,500 delegates and a unique opportunity to dive into the South African gaming market.

South Africa.- From today (March 11) until March 13, the GrandWest Sun Exhibit in South Africa will host SiGMA Africa 2024, a unique opportunity to engage with key industry players in the promising African market.

This year, the event features over 150 speakers, 2,500 delegates, the prestigious gala awards and auctions, celebrity influencers, exclusive networking dinners, and the presence of leading gaming companies.

In recent years, the African market has emerged as one of the most promising, thanks to its growth opportunities, expansive user base, and rapid adoption of technological advancements in mobile connectivity and blockchain.

According to a Statista report, the online gambling market in Africa is projected to reach a turnover of US$1.85bn in 2024.

Additionally, the online sports betting market is expected to have a market volume of US$0.86bn in 2024. The average revenue per user (ARPU) in the online gambling market in Africa is projected to be US$309.30 in 2024, with the number of users expected to reach 7.1 million by 2028.

All of this has attracted the attention of industry leaders who are looking to forge valuable partnerships during SiGMA Africa 2024 to successfully enter the region.

Victor Sekushenko, head of sales sportsbook at SOFTSWISS, commented on the participation: “The SiGMA Africa event is an excellent opportunity for SOFTSWISS to demonstrate its capabilities in the African market and its innovative potential through the collaboration with Turfsport, a leading South African provider of multichannel wagering software for sports, horse racing, and lotto. Our involvement in SiGMA Africa is the key to our strategy to grow our presence in South Africa and across the continent.

“SOFTSWISS is well-prepared to navigate this market, as evidenced by its recent acquisition of GLI-19 certification for the Casino Platform and the GLI-33 certification for the Sportsbook. These certifications underscore the company’s operational capabilities and streamline the entry process for operators using the SOFTSWISS Turnkey Solution. I invite attendees to visit our Stand 25S to discuss how to realise igaming business ambitions in the African market and beyond.”

Unravelling Africa’s Potential

SiGMA Africa features various conferences and workshops focusing on the African market and its potential.

Day one kicked off with the conference titled “Nigeria’s Gaming Boom: Unveiling the Regulatory Framework and Market Dynamics.”

Additionally, today, a panel will examine South Africa’s responsible gambling progress since legalisation, comparing approaches with international counterparts.

There will also be discussions on sports betting, the use of AI in the gaming industry, the benefits of working with influencers on social media, and the integration of payment gateways and blockchain technology.