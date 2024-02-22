SOFTSWISS to present strategic advances at SiGMA Africa

SOFTSWISS complemented its brand in South Africa and is ready to show new opportunities to stakeholders.

The company ventures into African market, showcases presence at SiGMA Africa 2024 following Turfsport acquisition

Press release.- SOFTSWISS announced its participation in SiGMA Africa 2024 on 11–13 March in Cape Town, South Africa. This move highlights SOFTSWISS‘ continuous expansion on the African market, particularly following its acquisition of a majority stake in Turfsport.

As a convergence point for companies involved or interested in the African igaming market, SiGMA Africa 2024 provides an ideal platform for SOFTSWISS to present its product ecosystem. With the integration of Turfsport’s solutions, a recognised player in the local market, SOFTSWISS complemented its brand in South Africa and is ready to show new opportunities to stakeholders.

Despite its stringent regulatory framework, the African market holds considerable growth opportunities, underpinned by an extensive user base and rapid technological advancements in mobile connectivity and blockchain technology. Moreover, the rising interest in gambling within the region adds to its appeal to industry players.

In additon, SOFTSWISS is prepared to navigate this market, as evidenced by its recent acquisition of GLI-19 certification for the Casino Platform and the GLI-33 certification for the Sportsbook. These certifications not only underscore the company’s operational capabilities but also streamline the entry process for operators using the SOFTSWISS Turnkey Solution.



Victor Sekushenko, head of sales Sportsbook at SOFTSWISS, commented on the participation: “The SiGMA Africa event is an excellent opportunity for SOFTSWISS to demonstrate its capabilities in the African market and the innovative potential through the collaboration with Turfsport. Our involvement in Sigma Africa is key to our strategy to grow our presence in South Africa and across the continent.”



SiGMA Africa attendees are encouraged to visit Stand 25S to discover the products and services SOFTSWISS offers, including the Game Aggregator, the Sportsbook, and the Casino Platform. With over 15 years of industry experience and an expanded portfolio, the company aims to become a technical partner for entities, ranging from startups to established gaming operators, looking to realise their iGaming business ambitions in the African market and beyond.