Sightline Payments rebrands mobile loyalty platform

The platform has been rebranded as Mobile+ Powered by Joingo.

US.- The payments provider Sightline Payments has announced the rebranding of its mobile loyalty platform to Mobile+ Powered by Joingo. The mobile app provides casinos and online gaming operators with a platform designed to increase loyalty, reach, and revenue.

Sightline Payments acquired Joingo and its mobile technology in June 2021. Mobile+ app, which is live in more than 100 casinos in the US, integrates into gaming and hospitality systems. For example, operators can use the cloud-based system and advanced analytics to send personalised messages and promotions.

Joe Pappano, Sightline co-CEO said: “Mobile+ powered by JOINGO gives the casino operator the ability to easily reach their patrons where they spend a lot of their time—on their phones. Mobile+ has become the market leader in customized casino apps due to its functionality and adaptability to each property and their needs.”

Kirk Olson, SVP of sales at Sightline, added: “We’re thrilled to announce our launch at Graton Casino & Resort as their Mobile+ app goes live, helping those operators better engage their patrons. The Mobile+ platform enables casinos to tailor each offering to maximize each guest’s experience.”

Sightline Payments has announced the promotions of four employees to senior positions. Felicia Gassen, Kathleen Duffy, Rose Zwirn, and Katie Kuthe were promoted.

Felicia Gassen was appointed chief administrative officer, moving up from her role as chief of staff. Kathleen Duffy was named VP of project management office and Former vice president for partner management Rose Zwirn now acts as SVP for business development. Former director of product deployment Katie Kuthe, who joined the company in 2014, was promoted to the VP of client solutions delivery.