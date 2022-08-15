Sightline Payments announces four senior promotions

Felicia Gassen, Kathleen Duffy, Rose Zwirn, and Katie Kuthe have been promoted to new positions.

US.- The payments provider Sightline Payments has announced the promotions of four employees to senior positions. Felicia Gassen, Kathleen Duffy, Rose Zwirn, and Katie Kuthe have been promoted.

Felicia Gassen has been appointed chief administrative officer, moving up from her role as chief of staff. She has served as executive director of Global Gaming Women, where she managed the executive board of directors, sponsorship, committees, and global membership.

Kathleen Duffy has been named VP of project management office. She has experience in working with C-level executives and leadership teams to develop IT strategy, road maps, program implementation maps and enterprise architectures. Previously, Duffy worked for Las Vegas Sands, Caesars Entertainment and Aristocrat.

Former vice president for partner management Rose Zwirn will now act as SVP for business development. Previously, Zwirn worked as a manager and product manager for Sightline. Before joining the firm in 2019, she served as senior account manager at Blackhawk Network.

Finally, former director of product deployment Katie Kuthe, who joined the company in 2014, has been promoted to the VP of client solutions delivery.

Sightline commented: “We are happy to announce the promotion of four tremendously talented professionals at Sightline Payments. We strive to have the most energized, enthusiastic and detailed oriented doers of a workforce in the gaming industry – and these four exemplify our ethos, values and beliefs.”

In February, Sightline Payments appointed Shannon Nadeau as director of regulatory and licensing compliance. The company also named Larry Whelan as director of risk.