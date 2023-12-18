North Carolina regulator approves new sports betting rules

The gambling regulator will now deal with operator applications.

US.- The North Carolina Lottery Commission has approved new mobile sports betting rules ahead of the market opening. The next step for the gambling regulator will be to deal with operator applications. North Carolina’s legal mobile sports betting market must launch by June 14.

The NC Lottery closed its public comment period for the second package of rules on November 27. A change approved by the Sports Betting Advisory Committee, which would have prevented marketing affiliates from using net sports betting revenue as a compensation method was eventually taken out of the package. A measure that would have prevented sportsbooks from securing stadium naming rights was also removed.

Operator applications are due December 27. The commission has 60 days from that date to perform background checks and other work. The commission said there are 14 operators potentially applying for licences, three more than will be permitted to gain access in the state.