Serbia’s MaxBet to buy  El Dorado Slot Clubs

Serbia.- MaxBet has confirmed that it has agreed on a deal to buy Serbia’s El Dorado Slot Clubs from CT GAMING’s BARGAME AD. It said it had reached a definitive agreement with the subsidiary of the Bulgarian operator to acquire all of the El Dorado Slot Clubs arcades in Serbia.

The deal still needs regulatory approval, but MaxBet said it hoped to close the acquisition in the first quarter. The move will see it expand its presence in its home market to become the leading land-based slot gaming operator. Established in 1997, it currently operates the MaxBet Kladionica betting points. It also has operations in Montenegro, the Republic of Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina and North Macedonia.

MaxBet CEO Darko Živanov said: “With this acquisition, we will welcome El Dorado Slot Clubs to the MaxBet family. We firmly believe in the further growth and development of the slot business segment and the successful implementation of our business skills and experience in running companies in the industry.”

The company said it would upgrade El Dorado Slot Clubs properties through “investment in professional staff, technological development and stable cooperation with all relevant partners. MaxBet continues to implement its strategy, combining organic expansion with selected acquisitions in Serbia and the Balkans region.”

The Balkans gaming market is attracting increasing attention. 2022 saw the first SiGMA Balkans & CIS held in Belgrade. This year the event is to be held in Limassol in Cyprus, where SiGMA has opened offices