SCCG Management signs partnership with Granary Way Media

SCCG Management will become a sponsor for Turnpike Sports television broadcasts.

US.- Gaming consultancy SCCG Management has announced a sponsorship deal with Granary Way Media, a media company specialising in the casino and gaming industry. SCCG will advertise across Granary Way Media programmes including House of Cards and Turnpike Sports.

It will become a sponsor for Turnpike Sports television broadcasts and gain visibility through news tickers on the weekly Turnpike Sports Book Report, branded commercials on both Turnpike Sports and House of Cards and show inserts on House of Cards radio broadcasts and podcasts. It will also feature website links on HouseofCardsRadio.com and TurnpikeSports.us.

Stephen Crystal, founder & CEO of SCCG Management, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Granary Way Media and leverage their influential platforms to promote the SCCG brand and showcase our ecosystem of exceptional clients. This strategic sponsorship aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving innovation and growth within the gaming industry.”

SCCG Management has announced a partnership with Rolling Insights, a provider of analytics tools and data feeds for sports platforms. The firm also extended its strategic partnership with virtual sports and games provider Golden Race covering the Golden Race and Spinmatic Games brands to the US and Canada.