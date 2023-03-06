SCCG Management and Golden Race extend partnership in North America

The companies have extended their strategic partnership covering the Golden Race and Spinmatic Games brands to the US and Canada.

US.- The investment and management company SCCG Management and virtual sports and games provider Golden Race have announced that they have extended their strategic partnership covering the Golden Race and Spinmatic Games brands to the US and Canada.

As part of the deal, Golden Race North America regional director George Vonapartis will contribute to SCCG Management out of its Nevada office, supporting Golden Race brands and other SCCG partners globally. SCCG will deploy Spinmatic and Golden Race product demonstration hardware at its Las Vegas office.

Stephen Crystal, founder of SCCG Management, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Golden Race. Together, we have achieved significant success in sharing the power of virtual sports betting and the full suite of products and services that Golden Race and Spinmatic provide to the gaming industry. that this new agreement will allow us to continue to deliver high value to our customers and partners.”

Martin Wachter, CEO of Golden Race, added: “We are excited to extend our partnership with SCCG Management. We share a common vision for the future of the industry and the roles our products and services can play in increasing business value for gaming operators around the world. We believe this partnership will help us will enable us to achieve our strategic goals and objectives. This demonstrates Golden Race’s commitment to the US gaming market.”

In December, BF Games partnered with SCCG Management for its entry into North American markets. SCCG aims to maximise the studio’s commercial efforts, manage games certification in US states and source commercial opportunities.