SCCG Management partners with Rolling Insights

US.- Gaming consultancy SCCG Management has announced a partnership with Rolling Insights, a provider of analytics tools and data feeds for sports platforms.

Stephen Crystal, CEO of SCCG Management, said: “We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Rolling Insights. Their advanced analytics tools and data feeds will provide our network with products and insights into the world of sports data. We believe that this partnership will be a game-changer for early stage companies looking for data partners, and we look forward to working closely with the Rolling Insights team.”

Steve Kenway, CEO of Rolling Insights, added: “Rolling Insights is extremely excited to formally partner with SCCG Management. Together, we will grow datafeeds with SportWise by Rolling Insights and our Breakaway Accelerator. Rolling Insights’ focus of building great products and technology, coupled with SCCG’s expert industry knowledge, marketing and sales acumen, and deep network will be a formidable force.

“Our tools and data feeds are designed to provide businesses with the insights they need to succeed, and we believe that SCCG’s expertise in the gaming and betting industry will be invaluable to our company. We look forward to working together to help our clients achieve their goals.”

Meanwhile, SCCG Management and virtual sports and games provider Golden Race announced have extended their strategic partnership covering the Golden Race and Spinmatic Games brands to the US and Canada.

As part of the deal, Golden Race North America regional director George Vonapartis will contribute to SCCG Management out of its Nevada office, supporting Golden Race brands and other SCCG partners globally. SCCG will deploy Spinmatic and Golden Race product demonstration hardware at its Las Vegas office.