SCCG Management signs partnership with Flex Fantasy

US.- Gaming consultancy SCCG Management has signed a partnership with the daily fantasy sports (DFS) platform, Flex Fantasy. The company said that the deal “signifies a major expansion of SCCG’s vast network of top-tier products, platforms, and solutions in the gambling sector.”

Flex Fantasy’s platform offers real-money games in several US states. Players can access features like Best Ball, which places the best players into line-up slots by auto-filling the spaces. The platform also offers Head 2 Head games that are designed to mimic a player’s starting lineup.

Flex Fantasy also allows players to use rosters that have been set up on other platforms, including those on Sleeper, Yahoo or ESPN. Users can create new challenges, join existing ones and compete for real money.

SCCG Management founder and CEO Stephen Crystal commented: “Our alliance with Flex Fantasy is a strategic move to diversify and strengthen our portfolio in the competitive DFS landscape. With our expertise in strategic advisory and business development, we are excited to support Flex Fantasy’s revolutionary approach to fantasy sports.”

Flex Fantasy CEO Joel Cettina added: “Flex Fantasy is thrilled to announce its partnership with SCCG. Together, we’re committed to enhancing the excitement and playability of fantasy sports for millions of fans worldwide. With SCCG by our side, Flex Fantasy can now fulfil its promise to extend the way we play fantasy sports, delivering unprecedented fantasy and gaming experiences across major sports. We’re excited to embark on this journey of innovation and entertainment.”

