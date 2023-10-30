SCCG Management and Rollings Insights expand partnership

The firms have released the Rolling Insights’ Breakaway Accelerator programme.

US.- Gaming consultancy SCCG Management and Rollings Insights, a provider of analytics tools and data feeds for sports platforms, have expanded their partnership with the release of Rolling Insights’ Breakaway Accelerator programme.

The one-year initiative aims to bolster sports technology companies in their MVP development phase. It is comprised of three tiers, which include Breakaway Varsity, Breakaway Rookie and Breakaway All-Star. Each tier is designed to accommodate stages of entrepreneurial growth in sports tech. The initiative provides data analytical tools and sports data APIs.

SCCG Management CEO Stephen Crystal said: “Breakaway Accelerator epitomizes the ideal launchpad for sports tech firms eyeing accelerated growth. We’re steadfast in our belief that this programme will incubate participants into developing pioneering MVPs, shaping them as frontrunners in the sports tech sector.”

Steven Kenway, CEO of Rolling Insights, added: “With the inception of Breakaway Accelerator, we’re set to elevate sports tech companies to unprecedented heights. This robust programme will arm participants with vital resources, equipping them to craft successful MVPs and making their mark in the burgeoning sports tech industry.”

Two weeks ago, SCCG Management announced a partnership with SSTrader.