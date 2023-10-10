SCCG Management announces strategic partnership with SSTrader

The management advisory firm in the gambling industry signed an agreement with the Next-Gen sports analytics and AI-powered predictions platform.

Press release.- SCCG Management is excited to announce its partnership with SSTrader, a state-of-the-art AI-powered sports analytics platform that is set to redefine sports betting. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the sports betting industry, combining SCCG’s global influence and expertise with SSTrader’s innovative technological solutions.

Moreover, this partnership brings promising advantages to operators within the industry, elevating their capabilities in several crucial ways.

Notably, ChatSST stands out as a revolutionary tool for end-clients, delivering personalized interactions that redefine customer engagement. Its role as a powerful retention tool adds significant value to players, fostering long-lasting relationships. Furthermore, SSTrader’s platform offers operators the advantage of providing their customers with highly detailed predictions derived from a range of AI analyses on extensive historical data.

With SCCG Management’s extensive global presence and its esteemed position as a leading advisory firm in the gambling industry, SSTrader is well-positioned to expand its reach and revolutionize traditional sports betting experiences on a global scale.

Stephen Crystal, CEO of SCCG Management, said, “At SCCG, we pride ourselves on identifying and partnering with the most groundbreaking ventures in the gambling arena. SSTrader’s unique platform, which merges the complexities of big data, AI, and machine learning, represents the future of sports betting. In addition, we believe their proprietary AI-powered chatbot is a first-of-its-kind customer engagement and retention tool, set to take the industry by storm. We’re thrilled to be part of their journey and provide them unparalleled access to global markets through our extensive network.”

Boris Chaikin, strategic advisor and partner at SSTrader expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are honoured and humbled to have the ability to work with SCCG at this early stage of our development. The assistance we expect to receive is instrumental in developing our team’s product and vision. We look forward to tapping into SCCG’s unrivalled industry network for early market penetration and further technological development in the sports betting space.”

