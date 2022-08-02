SCCG Management signs deal with Innovum Technologies

SCCG Management will offer Innovum business development and strategic advisory services in North America.

US.- SCCG Management has signed an agreement with Nevada-based licensing service company, Innovum Technologies. The companies will launch InnovaLinq, a platform that simplifies licence application, renewal and reporting processes for the igaming and sports wagering industries.

The app automates repetitive licensing applications and streamlines communication between individuals, companies and gaming regulators.

SCCG Management founder and CEO Stephen Crystal said: “Over the decades, both personally, and on behalf of hundreds of partner companies, we experienced the value of effective regulatory compliance teams.

“Their support of privileged license application, renewal, and reporting processes continue to be essential for igaming and sports wagering operators and manufacturers, where speed to market, and highly rigorous controls are needed.

“Today, the ability to automate these processes, deploying tools quickly and easily to team members across a highly secure web-based platform, feels very much like magic.”

SCCG Management specialises in sports betting, igaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, as well as governmental and legal affairs.

SCCG Management partners with Wynta to deliver tracking software

SCCG Management has signed a partnership with software company Wynta to deliver attribution and tracking software in the North American gaming market. Under the terms of the deal, Wynta distributes its software across SCCG’s network, allowing SCCG to deploy its platforms and solutions to gaming companies.

Crystal said: “We are pleased to be partnering with this best-in-class solution for tracking and attribution. The team at Wynta, equipped with over 30 years of collective expertise in associated industries, created an innovative platform to present advanced technology and ground-breaking features for established and emerging clientele.”