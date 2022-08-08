Low6 signs partnership with SCCG Management

Low6 has signed deals with various US teams and leagues.

The sports gamification company will have SCCG Management’s help to forge links with sports betting operators.

US.- Sports gamification company Low6 has signed a partnership with investment and management company, SCCG Management to enable it to use the firm’s help in sourcing and facilitating sports betting operators that want to use its technology.

Low6 recently announced that its gamification technology was being made available to the sports, sports betting, and gaming industries as a full white-label, turnkey B2B solution. Low6 has signed deals with various US teams and leagues.

CEO of Low6 Jamie Mitchell said: “Low6’s trajectory over the past 12 months has rocketed sky high as we’ve added a white-label acquisition platform for the B2B sports betting industry to our palette of trusted partnerships with some of the top US sports leagues and clubs.

“With a number of operators already onboard our development partnership with SCCG will enable even more sports betting brands in North America to access the engaging content that we offer via the Low6 Gamification Platform to convert, retain and monetize their users.”

SCCG has signed sponsorship deals with the Cincinnati Bengals, Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos and the Iowa Cubs. The company also has a business development partnership with the Northwoods Baseball League and the American Cornhole League.

