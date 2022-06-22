SCCG Management partners with Wynta to deliver tracking software

Wynta will distribute its software across SCCG’s network in North America.

US.- SCCG Management has signed a partnership with Singapore-based software company Wynta to deliver attribution and tracking software in the North American gaming market. Under the terms of the deal, Wynta will distribute its software across SCCG’s network, allowing SCCG to deploy its platforms and solutions to gaming companies.

SCCG Management Founder and CEO Stephen Crystal said: “We are pleased to be partnering with this best-in-class solution for tracking and attribution. The team at Wynta, equipped with over 30 years of collective expertise in associated industries, created an innovative platform to present advanced technology and ground-breaking features for established and emerging clientele.”

Wynta chief operating officer Vanessa Braganza added: “Wynta shares a great relationship with SCCG, and we are ecstatic that our partnership commences at just the right time for us in the iGaming SaaS Martech space. We are currently poised to scale and enter new markets, so what better way than to make a mark with the expertise that SCCG’s Dream Team brings to the table!”

SCCG Management is a consultancy for the igaming and casino industries founded in 1992, with offices in Las Vegas, Calgary, and London.

Data Sports Group enters US sports betting market

Data Sports Group (DSG) has announced its entry into the US sports betting market and has appointed SCCG as its exclusive marketing partner. The company will launch its B2B analytics and data platform on the US market.

DSG, a Berlin-based provider of sports data and content solutions, powers sports betting sites such as Dafabet, team sites in Bundesliga2, and sports media companies such as ESPN. Founded in 2015, the company focuses on cricket, soccer, rugby, and the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.