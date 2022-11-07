SCCG Management partners with Full Flight Payments

The investment and management company will provide providing consulting services.

US.- The investment and management company SCCG Management has signed a partnership with payment processing firm Full Flight Payments covering business development and strategic consulting services.

SCCG Management CEO and founder Stephen Crystal said: “Full Flight brings a human-first approach to payments and commerce, we are very excited to move forward with this partnership and grow their presence in the gaming industry. Chris Berman is a reputable leader in the financial technology space and his payment processing solution will fit seamlessly with our SCCG network of operators looking to upgrade their payment processing partner.”

Full Flight Payments founder Chris Berman added: “Full Flight Payments is excited to partner with SCCG & utilize their 30 years of expertise in the gaming space to help bring our bank direct payment processing services to the marketplace.

“We have a nimble solution allowing for scalable, sustainable accounts that don’t run the risks of closure. We act as a true payment partner in an ever-evolving regulatory and compliance landscape. We look forward to working with SCCG to bring our solution to the many operators in need.”

SCCG Management has partnered with the sports analytics platform Athstat, which allows storing and analysis of match-day data. SCCG uses this technology to provide data solutions for companies in the gaming industry. The firm has also signed a deal with the micro-betting platform Score No Score to provide business development and advisory services to the company.