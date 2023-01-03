SCCG Management names Scott Butera to the board of directors

Butera has served in executive roles at Trump Entertainment Resorts, Cosmopolitan Resort and Casino, Tropicana Entertainment and Foxwoods Resort Casino.

US.- Scott Butera, senior gaming and entertainment executive, has been appointed to the board of directors at gaming consultancy SCCG Management. Butera has served at various casino operators, including as president, CEO and executive vice president at Trump Entertainment Resorts, Cosmopolitan Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, CEO at Tropicana Entertainment and CEO at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

SCCG founder and CEO Stephen Crystal said: “We are thrilled to have such a highly experienced and respected veteran from the gaming industry join our board of advisors. Butera’s wealth of knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow and develop as a company and support our client-partner ecosystem. We believe that Scott’s guidance and insights will help us to make informed and strategic decisions that will drive success as we head into 2023.”

Butera commented: “I am both honoured and excited to be joining the board of SCCG Management. In the course of my career, I have had the opportunity to work with Stephen and the SCCG team and have always been impressed by their comprehensive approach to working with emerging companies throughout the world.

“SCCG has a unique ability to develop a path to bring business plans to fruition through strategy development and identifying and negotiating to secure all necessary resources and partners. SCCG provides me with a strong platform to participate in the evolution of the global gaming, sports and entertainment industry by working as a true partner with the leading companies of today and tomorrow.”

BF Games has partnered with SCCG Management for its entry into North American markets. SCCG will aim to maximise the studio’s commercial efforts, manage games certification in US states and source commercial opportunities. SCCG has also signed a deal with payment processing firm Full Flight Payments covering business development and strategic consulting services.