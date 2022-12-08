BF Games partners with SCCG Management for North America entry

SCCG will collaborate with BF Games as it plans to launch its slot portfolio in the region.

US.- BF Games has partnered with the investment and management company SCCG Management for its entry into North American markets. SCCG will aim to maximise the studio’s commercial efforts, manage games certification in US states and source commercial opportunities.

Ewa Kazmierska, CEO at BF Games, said: “We are excited to partner with SCCG as we set sail on this exciting growth journey into North American markets. SCCG’s local expertise and know-how is indisputable and will be vital as we establish our brand and product offering in the market.

“Coming from Poland and the U.K. with a focus on engineering and product development, we feel SCCG’s market reach and business approach will bring massive value to BF Games, and together we’ll achieve increased market efficiencies through new dynamic synergies.”

Stephen A. Crystal, founder of SCCG Management, added: “SCCG Management prides itself in aligning with best-in-class content providers and platforms for entry into the U.S. igaming and sports betting marketplace. BF Games combines all of these elements in one company offering and we are proud to be their partner.”

SCCG Management has signed a partnership with payment processing firm Full Flight Payments covering business development and strategic consulting services.

SCCG Management CEO and founder Stephen Crystal said: “Full Flight brings a human-first approach to payments and commerce, we are very excited to move forward with this partnership and grow their presence in the gaming industry. Chris Berman is a reputable leader in the financial technology space and his payment processing solution will fit seamlessly with our SCCG network of operators looking to upgrade their payment processing partner.”